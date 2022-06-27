Pasquantino's contract was selected by the Royals on Monday.
Pasquantino has been crushing the ball for Triple-A Omaha as he waited for his first big-league opportunity, hitting .280/.372/.576 with 18 homers in 69 games while walking more than he struck out. Scouts peg his contact ability as his carrying tool, and his 12.2 percent strikeout rate this season backs that up, but he should have a fair amount of power as well. The Royals shipped Carlos Santana to the Mariners on Monday, so there should be a full-time role available for Pasquantino the rest of the way as long as he hits well enough to keep it.