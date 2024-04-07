Pasquantino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

The 26-year-old will get his first day off of the 2024 season while Salvador Perez steps in for him at first base. After his 2023 campaign was cut short in June due to surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Pasquantino was fully cleared ahead of spring training but has struggled out of the gate to begin the campaign. Through nine games, Pasquantino is slashing .121/.216/.121 with no extra-base hits and a 13.5 percent strikeout rate over 37 plate appearances.