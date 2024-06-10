Pasquantino is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Kansas City will lean on a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Yankees southpaw Carlos Rodon, so Pasquantino and fellow lefty-hitting regulars MJ Melendez and Kyle Isbel will hit the bench for the series opener. Pasquantino had started in each of the Royals' previous nine contests, recording at least one hit in eight of those contests while slashing .333/.357/.667 with two home runs and 10 RBI during that stretch.