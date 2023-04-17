Pasquantino went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta.
Pasquantino tied the game at 4-4 with his seventh-inning blast off reliever Michael Tonkin. Over his last six games, Pasquantino has gone 6-for-21 (.286) with two homers, three RBI, four runs scored, five walks and two doubles. The first baseman has been a relative bright spot in an otherwise weak-hitting lineup, slashing .269/.387/.538 through 62 plate appearances.
