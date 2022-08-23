Kansas City placed Pasquantino on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder discomfort.
The Royals won't mess around with this injury to one of their best young players. As it is still being labeled as discomfort, this could be a short-term absence. He is eligible to return Sept. 2 in Detroit.
