Pasquantino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
The rookie will sit for the first time since July 27, ending a stretch of 10 consecutive starts at either first base or designated hitter. Salvador Perez will serve as the Royals' DH on Sunday, while Nick Pratto gets the starting nod at first base.
More News
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Posts three hits in loss•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Returns to lineup•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Dealing with thumb issue•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: On bench Wednesday•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Mashes third homer•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Four hits across twin bill•