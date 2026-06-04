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Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Goes yard in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Cincinnati.

Pasquantino opened the scoring early, turning on an elevated fastball from Chase Burns in the first inning for a two-run homer. With a single added in the eighth frame, Wednesday marked the first baseman's fourth multi-hit effort over the past six games. Pasquantino is looking to turn the corner in what has been a disappointing 2026 campaign, as he's hitting .214 with a .648 OPS, six homers, seven doubles, two triples, 28 RBI, 22 runs and two stolen bases across 59 games.

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