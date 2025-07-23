Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.

The first baseman gave the Royals an early lead that the team would never relinquish with a two-run shot off Colin Rea in the first inning, and Pasquantino added a second two-run blast against the righty in the fifth. It's his second multi-homer game of the month for Vinny P, who's batting .279 (19-for-68) through 17 games in July with six doubles, five home runs, eight runs and 14 RBI.