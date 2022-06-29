Pasquantino went 0-4 in an 8-3 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

The highly-touted top-100 prospect had a tough first game against big-league pitching, going hitless and grounding into a double-play while slotted in as the designated hitter. Pasquantino should see plenty of at-bats with Salvador Perez (thumb) out of the lineup due to injury and Carlos Santana having being traded to the Mariners. The Royals are not in a competitive state this season, so it looks like they will let their young players get plenty of at-bats.