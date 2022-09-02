Pasqualino (shoulder) hit on the field ahead of Friday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Pasquantino has been on the injured list since Aug. 23 due to right shoulder discomfort, but manager Mike Matheny said Friday that the 24-year-old is getting closer to a return. It's not yet clear whether Pasquantino will require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Royals.