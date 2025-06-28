Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Dodgers.

Pasquantino crushed a three-run homer in the fifth inning and later added a two-run double in the seventh. The first baseman is riding a modest six-game hit streak and has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, a stretch that's included four extra-base hits and eight RBI. For the season, he's slashing .283/.333/.422 with 12 home runs, 47 RBI, 33 runs scored and one stolen base across 345 plate appearances.