Pasquantino went 3-for-7 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI as the Royals split Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

The 24-year-old delivered a two-run shot during the matinee and a solo homer during the nightcap, providing half of Kansas City's six total runs on the day. Pasquantino made his major-league debut in late June and is a lineup regular at designated hitter with a .237/.325/.385 slash line, five home runs, nine RBI and a 16:23 BB:K through 37 games.