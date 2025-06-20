Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Launches two-run homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run homer in Thursday's 4-1 win over Texas.
Pasquantino put the Royals on the board in the first inning with a two-run to right field off Shawn Armstrong. It was Pasquantino's 11th home run of the season and third since the beginning of June. He is slashing .333/.412/.500 with one steal, eight runs scored and 10 RBI in 68 plate appearances this month.
