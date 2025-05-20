Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Neither team could score over seven innings from starters Kris Bubic and Robbie Ray, but Pasquantino took advantage once the Giants went to their bullpen. He went deep against Tyler Rogers in the eighth inning to open the scoring. Pasquantino has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 8-for-28 (.286) with two homers and four RBI in that span. For the season, the first baseman is up to a .228/.272/.392 slash line with eight homers, 28 RBI, 17 runs scored and five stolen bases across 48 contests. He's had a strong May at the plate as he works to overcome a slow start in 2025.