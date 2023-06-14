The Royals announced Wednesday that Pasquantino (shoulder) will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

The 25-year-old was diagnosed with right shoulder discomfort Friday and was placed on the 10-day injured list a day later before follow-up tests evidently revealed a more serious injury. Pasquantino will inevitably be moved to 60-day IL in the near future, which will open a spot on the 40-man roster. He finishes his 2023 season having produced a .247 batting average with nine home runs, 26 RBI and 24 runs scored over 259 plate appearances in 61 games.