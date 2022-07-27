Pasquantino is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Angels, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Pasquantino will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run scored and two walks over the first two games of the series. Andrew Benintendi will slide into the designated hitter spot while Kyle Isbel enters the lineup in left field and bats seventh in the series finale.
