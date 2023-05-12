Pasquantino is not in the lineup Friday against the Brewers.
Pasquantino went 7-for-18 (.389) with a homer and two doubles during the Royals' last series versus the White Sox, so this is presumably just a scheduled day of rest. Salvador Perez is taking a turn in the designated hitter role and Nick Pratto will cover first base against the Brewers and right-hander Corbin Burnes.
