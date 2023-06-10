Pasquantino landed on the injured list Saturday with what the Royals described as right shoulder instability.

Pasquantino left Friday's game against Baltimore with what was originally called right shoulder discomfort. His updated diagnosis remains somewhat vague, but he'll undergo an MRI on Monday, per Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star, at which point a clearer timeline for his return may emerge. Nick Pratto will likely spend more time at first base until Pasquantino returns, which would open up at-bats in left field for Edward Olivares, who was activated off the restricted list to take Pasquantino's spot on the roster.