Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Red Sox.
Pasquantino had gone 3-for-14 across four games to begin August, with all of those knocks being doubles. He doubled his hit count for the month with a trio of singles in Friday's contest, making this his first multi-hit effort since July 30. The 24-year-old has had a relatively quiet start to his major-league career, clashing .234/.324/.347 with three home runs, six RBI, 10 runs scored and five doubles through his first 142 plate appearances. He's settled in as the Royals' primary designated hitter with some time at first base, though he shares that position with fellow prospect Nick Pratto.
