Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Guardians.
The first baseman opened the scoring for his squad in the first inning by taking Tanner Bibee deep, but the Royals' offense quickly dried up after that. Pasquantino has gone yard in back-to-back games and has a six-game RBI streak going, batting .348 (8-for-23) over that stretch with a double, three homers and eight RBI.
More News
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Tallies homer, three RBI•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Snaps homer drought•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Getting Monday night off•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Drives in go-ahead runs•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Clubs homer in loss•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Homers in return•