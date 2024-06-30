Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Guardians.

The first baseman opened the scoring for his squad in the first inning by taking Tanner Bibee deep, but the Royals' offense quickly dried up after that. Pasquantino has gone yard in back-to-back games and has a six-game RBI streak going, batting .348 (8-for-23) over that stretch with a double, three homers and eight RBI.