Pasquantino went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 5-2 extra-inning win over the Guardians.

Pasquantino's sixth-inning steal was the first of his big-league career. The rookie first baseman has a much stronger reputation as a slugger, but he picked up nine steals across 189 minor-league contests in the last two years. He's done well in the majors this year, posting a .288/.379/.436 slash line with nine home runs, 25 RBI and 23 runs scored in 70 contests, and he should have the inside track to be the Royals' starting first baseman in 2023.