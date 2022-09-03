Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.
Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
More News
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Hits on field Friday•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Goes on IL with shoulder discomfort•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Managing right shoulder discomfort•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Stays hot with homer•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Slugs another homer•