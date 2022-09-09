Pasquantino (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
The 24-year-old was placed on the injured list in late August due to right shoulder discomfort and began his rehab assignment in Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino went 3-for-14 with three RBI in his four rehab games. Brent Rooker will be sent down to Omaha in a corresponding move to open a roster spot for Pasquantino.
