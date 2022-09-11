Pasquantino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Pasquantino started back-to-back games after being activated from the injured list, but he will get a chance to take it easy Sunday. Salvador Perez will serve as the designated hitter with Pasquantino opening the game on the bench.
More News
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Reinstated from IL•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Hits on field Friday•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Goes on IL with shoulder discomfort•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Managing right shoulder discomfort•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday•