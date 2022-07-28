Pasquantino (thumb) is starting Thursday against the Yankees.
Pasquantino sat out Wednesday's series finale against the Angels due to right thumb discomfort but is serving as the designated hitter and batting third Thursday. Over his five games since the All-Star break, he's gone 4-for-18 with a double, a run, three walks and three strikeouts.
