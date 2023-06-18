Kansas City transferred Pasquantino (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Pasquantino will miss the rest of the 2023 season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, so this is just a procedural move that clears room on the 40-man roster. The Royals used that created room to select the contract of Matt Beaty from Triple-A Omaha.