Pasquantino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the White Sox.

Pasquantino continued his recent power surge, taking Dylan Cease yard in the second inning to tally his third homer in his last four games. He has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 starts, maintaining a .324 average with five RBI and four runs scored in that span. After taking some time to adjust to the big-league level, Pasquantino has six homers across 162 plate appearances and a .246/.333/.408 line.

