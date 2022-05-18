Pasquantino is hitting .240/.362/.512 with eight homers and a 22:23 BB:K through 35 games for Triple-A Omaha.

It's not a bad batting line, but the batting average certainly has to be considered disappointing for a guy with Pasquantino's contact skills. That said, he's sitting on a .226 BABIP, so he should be able to pull his average up as the season wears on. Right now, it looks like Pasquantino is likely to beat fellow Royals first-base prospect Nick Pratto to the big leagues, though the team seems content to wait for both of them to force their way up.