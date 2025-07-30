Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, double and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 9-6 win over Atlanta.

Pasquantino got the Royals on the board early with a solo shot in the first inning, before adding an RBI double in the sixth as part of his second three-hit effort in his last six games. With his recent power surge, the first baseman now has 18 homers on the season, and he's tacked on 65 RBI, 43 runs scored and a .268/.329/.446 slash line through 105 games.