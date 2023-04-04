Pasquantino is absent from the Royals' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

The Jays are throwing left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, so Pasquantino will receive his first day off of the season. Hunter Dozier will shift over to first base and Matt Duffy will handle third. Pasquantino is off to a slow 2-for-14 start this season.

