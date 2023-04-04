Pasquantino is absent from the Royals' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
The Jays are throwing left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, so Pasquantino will receive his first day off of the season. Hunter Dozier will shift over to first base and Matt Duffy will handle third. Pasquantino is off to a slow 2-for-14 start this season.
More News
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Doing fine at WBC•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Caps rookie year with bang•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Records first steal•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Gets aboard four times•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Snaps homer drought Saturday•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Knocks in three in win•