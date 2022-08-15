Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Dodgers.

Pasquantino factored in on three of the Royals' scoring plays as they avoided a sweep. His eighth-inning homer was his fourth in his last six games, and his seventh of the campaign. The first baseman has added 12 RBI, 16 runs scored and six doubles while slashing .260/.341/.440 through 170 plate appearances. He appears to have a near-everyday role between first base and designated hitter, and considering he slugged .574 through 242 games in the minors in his career, the power shouldn't come as much of a surprise.