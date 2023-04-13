Pasquantino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Wednesday's 10-1 rout of the Rangers.

Pasquantino knocked a 388-foot homer in the third inning for his second long ball of the campaign. The first baseman extended his on-base streak to eight games, and he's slashing .385/.500/.769 over that stretch. As he did as a rookie last year, Pasquantino has demonstrated elite command of the strike zone in 2023 -- he has a 16.3 percent walk rate that matches his 16.3 percent strikeout rate through 49 plate appearances.