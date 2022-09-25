Pasquantino went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Mariners on Saturday.

Pasquantino entered the contest with no long balls over his previous 19 games, though he had recorded a healthy .302/.400/.365 slash line during that stretch. The big first baseman snapped the homer drought in the first inning, belting a two-run shot to right field to put the Royals on the board. Pasquantino has 27 total homers between the minors (18) and majors (nine) this season after hitting 24 between High-A and Double-A last year.