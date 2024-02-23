Pasquantino (shoulder) is starting at first base and batting second for Friday's Cactus League opener against the Rangers.
The 26-year-old underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last June but is ready to go Friday for Kansas City's spring opener. Pasquantino posted an .833 OPS in 72 contests as a rookie in 2022, but the shoulder injury limited him to just 61 games last season.
