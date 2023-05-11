Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the White Sox.

Pasquantino has gone 7-for-14 with three extra-base hits over his last three games. He has five multi-hit efforts in his last 10 contests. The 25-year-old is up to a .298/.383/.539 slash line with seven home runs, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored and 13 doubles in 38 games this season. While most of his profile resembles what he did in 72 contests as a rookie last year, he's added 89 points to his slugging percentage, showing a sizeable increase in power.