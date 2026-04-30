Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Still out of lineup Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino (back) remains out of the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Pasquantino will miss a second straight start with low-back tightness. The Athletics are also throwing lefty Jeffrey Springs, so it gives the Royals an opportunity to get more righties into the lineup. Salvador Perez is starting at first base and batting cleanup, and Elias Diaz checks into the lineup at catcher in the ninth spot.
More News
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Has nursed back issue for 'a while'•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Leaves early Tuesday•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Receiving first day off•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Tallies two extra-base hits•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Homers again in loss•