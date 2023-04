Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Pasquantino has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 9-for-24 (.375) over that span. He has three extra-base hits in that span. The first baseman's impressive start to the year -- a .291/.391/.532 slash line with four home runs and seven doubles -- has earned him an everyday role. He's added seven RBI and 11 runs scored over 23 contests.