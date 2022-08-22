Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing.

Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question in the bottom of the second, when he looked to be in pain while swinging the bat and flying out to end the inning. Nick Pratto was summoned from the bench a half inning later to replace Pasquantino at first base. The 24-year-old can viewed as day-to-day until the Royals provide more specifics about his injury.