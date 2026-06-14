Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers hamate injury Saturday

The Royals announced that Pasquantino sustained a right hamate injury in Saturday's game against the Astros.

It's not good news for the Kansas City first baseman, who could be looking at an extended absence if he's dealing with a fracture. Pasquantino was removed from the contest after popping out in the bottom of the fifth inning. Over his previous 14 games, Pasquantino had slashed .309/.397/.436 with four doubles, one homer and eight RBI, so it's certainly bad timing, as he'd just been starting to heat up at the plate after an extremely slow start to the season.