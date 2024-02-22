Pasquantino (shoulder) took batting practice last week before position players officially reported to Royals camp, Jaylon Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.
Pasquantino underwent right shoulder surgery in June, but it appears he's on a fairly normal progression this spring. Assuming he can get through the Cactus League slate without trouble, he should be the Royals' primary first baseman in 2024.
