Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-3 win against Cleveland.

After cracking a RBI single in the third inning, Kansas City first baseman popped a two-run homer in the eighth for his ninth of the season. Pasquantino has struggled lately as this marked his first multi-RBI game since June 13 against the Yankees. Overall, the 26-year-old sports a .237/.314/.420 slash line across 328 plate appearances with 53 RBI and 37 runs scored.