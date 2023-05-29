Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 7-0 win over the Cardinals.

Pasquantino's RBI double in the third inning was ultimately all the Royals needed. The first baseman has hit safely in four of his last five games, going 8-for-23 (.348) in that span. While it's a small sample, it's also an encouraging return to form after he struggled at the plate for a couple of weeks in May. For the season, Pasquantino is slashing .262/.341/.466 with nine home runs, 26 RBI, 22 runs scored and 15 doubles through 54 contests.