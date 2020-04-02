Play

Giron was released by San Diego on Monday, David Jay of MadFriars reports.

Giron enjoyed a solid half-season with Low-A Fort Wayne in 2015, slashing .285/.335/.407, but sputtered to a .222 average at the same level the following season and never generated much steam elsewhere. The 23-year-old hit .202 with an ugly 3:23 BB:K in 84 at-bats between High-A Lake Elsinore and Double-A Amarillo last season.

