The Rays released Thompson on Wednesday.

Thompson was removed from the 40-man roster Wednesday and has now been cut loose entirely after clearing waivers. The veteran reliever had a nice run with the Rays from 2020 through 2022 but has produced a 6.11 ERA and 12:7 K:BB over 17.2 innings at the major-league level this season. Thompson had been on the injured list at Triple-A Durham, and it's not clear at this point if he's healthy.