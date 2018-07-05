Victorino made his retirement from professional baseball official Monday in a video posted on his personal Twitter account.

It was already widely assumed that the 37-year-old had called it a career, as he hadn't played anywhere since the 2016 season, when he played nine games for Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs organization. Per Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Victorino will sign a one-day contract with the Phillies to retire as a member of the organization in an Aug. 3 ceremony. Victorino's eight-year MLB career included two All-Star appearances, four Gold Gloves and World Series titles with the Phillies (2008) and Red Sox (2013). He also had brief stints with the Padres, Dodgers and Angels.

More News
Our Latest Stories