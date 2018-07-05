Victorino made his retirement from professional baseball official Monday in a video posted on his personal Twitter account.

It was already widely assumed that the 37-year-old had called it a career, as he hadn't played anywhere since the 2016 season, when he played nine games for Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs organization. Per Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Victorino will sign a one-day contract with the Phillies to retire as a member of the organization in an Aug. 3 ceremony. Victorino's eight-year MLB career included two All-Star appearances, four Gold Gloves and World Series titles with the Phillies (2008) and Red Sox (2013). He also had brief stints with the Padres, Dodgers and Angels.