Fujinami will be posted by the Hanshin Tigers on Dec. 1, Sankei Sports reports.
The 28-year-old righty, who has plenty of velocity but has dealt with control issues at times, is set to try his hand at the top level for the first time. Just how much interest there will be in his services remains to be seen. Compared to pitchers who have made the jump recently, his 3.41 career ERA in Japan is much closer to that of Kohei Arihara (3.74) or Shun Yamaguchi (3.36), who haven't had much success at the MLB level, than it is to the likes of Shohei Ohtani (2.52), Kenta Maeda (2.39) or Yu Darvish (1.99).