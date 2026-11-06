Oda met with the Phillies and Mets on Thursday and is scheduled for meetings with the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Astros, Yankees and other clubs Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The 18-year-old Oda was the first overall pick in the Nippon Professional Baseball Draft in October, but the young pitching phenom plans to forego NPB and begin an MLB career. He will be eligible to sign Jan. 15 when the next international signing period opens, assuming that period isn't canceled as a result of the impending CBA expiration.