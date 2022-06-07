Baddoo (oblique) was activated off the injured list for Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Baddoo was optioned to Toledo in early May after posting a .140/.218/.220 slash line to start the season. He appeared in just two games at that level before being shut down with an oblique injury, but he's ready to go again after making a trio of rehab appearances. He went 0-for-10 with five strikeouts in those rehab games, however, so there's been little indication his performance is about to change.