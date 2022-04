Baddoo is starting in center field and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Baddoo sat in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with Colorado starting lefty Austin Gomber, but he'll return Sunday. The 23-year-old outfielder is off to a slow start with a .129/.182/.258 slash line through 10 games, and he'll likely continue to sit against southpaws.