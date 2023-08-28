Baddoo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

The lefty-hitting Baddoo will hit the bench for the second straight day against a right-handed pitcher, sitting Monday versus the Yankees' Luis Severino after he was idle Sunday versus the Astros' Justin Verlander. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch hasn't said that Baddoo is on the outs for a strong-side platoon role just yet, but the recent playing-time trends aren't encouraging. Baddoo maintains a .772 OPS so far in August but has slashed .182/.217/.182 over his last seven games.